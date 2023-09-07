Jordan Ayew aims for more Ghana appearances after reaching top four

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has expressed his willingness to play more games for Ghana after reaching 91 appearances on Thursday.

The forward became the joint-fourth player with the most caps on a remarkable note as he led the team as captain in the absence of Andre Ayew to win against the Central African Republic propelling them to their 10th consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and their 24th overall appearance.

Ayew is only behind his brother Andre Ayew (114), Asamoah Gyan (109) and Richard Kingson (93) and has now equaled John Paintsil's feat with 91 matches.

Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah's goals enabled Ghana to come from behind to defeat their opponents 2-1 in the game in which Ayew reached the milestone.

When asked about his new accomplishment and how much longer he can play the game, Jordan Ayew, who survived the full throttle, replied: "I still have more games to go."

Jordan Ayew has been a consistent figure for the Black Stars since his debut in 2010 appearing as one of the favourite players of almost every coach he has played under.

He has also managed to find the net 19 times making him the joint nineth top scorer of all time alongside Ghana greats Osei Kofi and his father Abedi Ayew 'Pele'.