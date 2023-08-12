Jordan Ayew assists first Crystal Palace goal in opening day victory

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew continued in his terrific form from last season as he provided the assist for the only goal of Crystal Palace's game against Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Eagles began their 2023/24 campaign on the road as they visited Bramall Lane to lock horns with newly promoted Sheffield United.

After a goalless first half, Roy Hodgson's men stepped up to find the vital goal that granted them the maximum points.

Odsonne Edouard received an excellent cross from Jordan Ayew, found some room inside the box, and scored the goal in the 50th minute.

Despite Palace's dominance in the game, they struggled to increase the leader as Edouardo saw his goal ruled out due to offside.

The Eagles, however, held on to the lead securing a win in their first game as they aim to improve from last season after finishing 11th despite struggling from the beginning of the season.

Ayew's contribution demonstrate his importance to the team and how proficient he has been since Roy Hodgson returned to manage the team.

In their next match, Palace will host Arsenal at the Selhurst Park on August 21 in an exciting London derby.