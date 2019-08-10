Jordan Ayew available for selection, Schlupp to miss as Crystal Palace open Premier League campaign against Everton

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hudson have confirmed Ghana forward Jordan Ayew will be considered for selection in the Eagles Premier League opener against Everton on Saturday.

However, Ayew's compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp will miss the game as he continues his recovery from last season's injury.

Jordan Ayew arrived in England two weeks ago following his involvement at the summer Africa Cup of Nations and has been involved in the club's preseason preparations.

Ahead of the game at the Selhurst Park, Hudson disclosed three players including Schlupp will miss the game tonight but Ayew, Zaha and Kouyate who played at the Naations Cup could be considered for selection.

"Of course we do have a bigger squad on this ocassion [to deal with the injuries] because of the players we signed," Hudson said in a press conference.

Ayew joined the Eagles on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window from Swansea City, after penning a four year contract with the club.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin