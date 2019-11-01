Jordan Ayew backs Crystal Palace teammate Wilfried Zaha to regain best form

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has backed Crystal Palace teammate Wilfried Zaha to rediscover his best form.

The Ivorian has struggled to influence games this season and has one assist and no goal in 10 Premier League games.

His uninspiring form has come as a surprise to many considering he has been the Eagles starman in the last three seasons. His excellent performances last season almost earned him a big-money move in the summer with Arsenal, Everton, and Dortmund all expressing interest.

“Everybody knows the kind of player he is and the qualities he has got," says Ayew to the Mirror. "In football, there are tough times and good times but none of them last forever, so you just ride it out.

"You can see the way he is playing it's just a matter of time before he starts banging them in."

While Zaha has failed to live up to expectations, Jordan has taken over as Palace starman and influence big games. Jordan is Palace top scorer after 10 games, netting four goals.

The 27-year-old has scored against Manchester United and Arsenal. He has also bagged two player of the month awards.