Jordan Ayew bags second hat trick for Ghana after 10 years 

Jordan Ayew netted his second international hat trick, propelling the Black Stars to a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday.

The Crystal Palace forward struck in the 6th, 60th, and 69th minutes to help Ghana secure the win and move to the top of the group in match four of the qualifiers.

Ayew's first hat trick for Ghana came in a pre-World Cup friendly against South Korea in 2014.

Jordan Ayew entered the game as a sixth-minute substitute for the injured Majeed Waris in that friendly and immediately made an impact.

He found the back of the net just five minutes later, bundling in a cross from his brother Andre Ayew.

He added a long-range effort in the 53rd minute and completed his hat trick in the 89th minute with a poacher's finish in the box.

This latest feat helped the four-time African champions secure their second consecutive win under Coach Otto Addo.

Ayew, with seven goals in his last five appearances for the Black Stars, continues to demonstrate his value as one of the team's most experienced and reliable players.

He is currently the leading top scorer for Ghana with four goals in the qualifiers.