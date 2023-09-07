Jordan Ayew becomes fourth most-capped Ghana player after leading Black Stars against CAR

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has achieved another milestone in his career after reaching 91 appearances for the Black Stars.

The 31-year-old is now at par with celebrated fullback John Paintsil who sits fourth on the rankings of the most capped Ghanaian player.

Ayew achieved the feat when he captained Ghana to victory over the Central African Republic on Thursday in the final round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana won 2-1 thanks to goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah who led a remarkable comeback at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday helping Ghana to make their 10th consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and their 24th overall appearance.

Ayew has now tied John Paintsil's feat with 91 matches, trailing only his brother Andre Ayew (114), Asamoah Gyan (109), and Richard Kingson (93) in the standings.

Since making his Black Stars debut in 2010, Jordan Ayew has always been a key member of the team, ranking among the favourites of almost every coach he has played for.

Along with Ghana legends Osei Kofi and his father Abedi Ayew "Pele," he has managed to score 19 goals, placing him joint-ninth on the all-time list.

Ayew has also chalked remarkable successes as a Ghanaian player having broken the long-standing record as the all-time top scorer from Ghana in the English Premier League after smashing Anthony Yeboah's record.