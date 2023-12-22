Jordan Ayew becomes sixth Crystal Palace player with 20 or more goals in the EPL

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has entered the top six list of players with 20 or more goals for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

Ayew netted his 20th Premier League goal for the Eagles in the 1-1 draw against Brighton on Thursday evening to mark his newest milestone.

The 32-year-old headed home a Michael Olise cross to open the scoring for Palace but a late strike from Danny Welbeck earned a point for the Seagulls.

Ayew now joins an elite list of players with 20-plus goals in the English top division for the South London Club.

Former Crystal Palace players Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke sit in first and second positions with 68 and 35 goals respectively. Ex-captain Luka MilivojeviÄ‡ is in third place with 35 goals followed by Chris Armstrong and Andrew Johnson with 23 and 21 goals.

The former Swansea City attacker has been a key player for Crystal Palace since joining them from the Welsh outfit.

Ayew was rewarded with a new contract following a bright start to the season.