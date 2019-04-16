Jordan Ayew cameos for Palace U23 as he looks to maintain form ahead of AFCON

Ghana and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew looks to maintain his form ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as he played for the Palace U23 side on Monday against Leeds United Under 23 in the final PDL game of the campaign at the Selhurst Park. The game ended 2-2.

The 27-year old was impressive for Palace in the game as he nearly scored but his effort was saved by Miazek to deny him the goal.

Ayew was in charge of converting all the set-pieces for Palace in this game.

Jordan has been struggling for game time with the first team as he has only made 18 appearances for Palace in the league all season scoring just a goal.

He has not featured for the team in the last three games.

Despite playing for the Black Stars during the international break against Kenya and Mauritania, the Swansea player on loan will have to maintain his form to make the Black Stars squad.

Palace have to beat Watford by five goals on Thursday to set up a play-off semi-final with Leeds.