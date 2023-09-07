Jordan Ayew captains Ghana as Mohammed Kudus named in strong starting lineup against Central African Republic

Jordan Ayew has been named captain by coach Hughton for Ghana's match against the Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Andre Ayew the substantive captain will begin from the bench and with deputy captain Richard Ofori also on the bench, Jordan Ayew has been given the nod to lead the team for the crucial encounter.

Lawrence Ati Zigi maintains his spot in the post with a familiar backline of Alidu Seidu, Abdul Baba Rahman, Alexander Djiku and Joseph Aidoo playing in front of him

Salis Abdul Samed will pair with Elisha Owusu, while Mohammed Kudus, Osman Bukari and Inaki Williams complete the setup for the Black Stars as they aim to extend their unbeaten streak at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ghana are hoping to avoid defeat to sail through while the Central African Republic target victory in order to make it to the 2023 AFCON to be held in Ivory Coast next year.