Jordan Ayew celebrates Ghana's AFCON 2023 qualification

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew expressed his delight at the "beauty of football" after leading the Black Stars to qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

In a crucial Group E match against the Central African Republic, Ayew wore the captain's armband and earned his 91st cap for his country, tying him as Ghana's fourth-highest appearance-maker alongside former defender John Paintsil.

The match got off to a challenging start for Ghana, with the Central African Republic taking a 25th-minute lead through Louis Mafouta. However, goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Kuamah turned the game around, securing a top spot finish for Ghana in Group E.

Ayew explained his mindset during the match, saying, "You know in football, sometimes it does not go the way you want. You know you can go one goal down, but you still have 70 minutes to play and you have to never give up, and that was my way of thinking. I tried to transfer it to the boys, and 1-0 down, I was still confident because sometimes you struggle in a game but you still need to push. Even before the game, I told them if we go 1-0 down, we need to keep pushing because if we get the next goal, we’d win the game – and that’s what happened."

Regarding his record-breaking 91st cap, the 31-year-old striker, who made his senior international debut in 2010, humbly shared, "I don’t think about breaking more records with Ghana – I just think about still playing my football, enjoying my football, and putting in performances. It’s a blessing I was able to start for the national team very early [in my career]. It's a positive thing, and I just want to thank all the managers that were here in the past and now."

Ayew emphasised his determination to continue contributing to the national team, stating, "I feel fit, I feel strong, and I know that I still have more years to come. I need to keep going because I have a lot of years ahead of me."