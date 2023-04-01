Jordan Ayew comes off the bench to set up Crystal Palace winner against Leicester City

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew played a crucial role in Crystal Palace's 2-1 win over Leicester City at the Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The 31-year-old came off the bench in the first half to replace an injured Wilfred Zaha and went on to assist the winning goal in stoppage time as Palace made a winning start under returnee coach Roy Hodgson.

After a pulsating first half that ended in a 0-0 stalemate, Ricardo Pereira broke the deadlock for Leicester City early in the second half. However, just three minutes later, Daniel Iversen scored an own goal to level matters for the Eagles.

With the game looking set to end in a draw, Ayew set up Jean-Philippe Mateta to score a 94th-minute winner for Patrick Vieira’s team, sparking wild celebrations among the home fans.

The win was a crucial one for Crystal Palace as it boosted their survival hopes in the Premier League. Ayew has been a key player for the Eagles this season, contributing a goal and two assists in his limited appearances.

Crystal Palace will look to build on this win when they travel to face Southampton next weekend.