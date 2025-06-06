Jordan Ayew commends performance of new Black Stars players after Unity Cup games

Black Stars skipper Jordan Ayew has praised the performances of the new players after the Unity Cup games.

Earlier this month, Ghana participated in a four-nation tournament in London at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Prior to the tournament, several key players were dropped from Otto Addo's final squad, with five players earning their debut call-ups to the senior national team.

After suffering a 2-1 defeat in their semifinal game against Nigeria, the Black Stars bounced back to winning ways with a 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago to finish in third place.

"The other players couldn’t make it, but in Ghana we have a lot of talent, and the new players showed their quality in the two matches," the Leicester City attacker told the Ghana FA media.

"There is always a need for us to try some new players. We trained only twice before the first game, but the boys looked ready, sharp and confident in the game against Trinidad and Tobago and that showed in our performance."

With the Black Stars set to take on Chad and Mali in the next round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September, Ayew also added that he hopes to see improvement in the performance of the team.

"Hopefully, we have all the players back in the subsequent games so that we can fight for the points in the World Cup qualifiers," he added.

Ghana will make a trip to face Chad before hosting Mali, all in the Matchday 7 and 8 games of the qualifiers.