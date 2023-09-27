Jordan Ayew confident ahead of Crystal Palace's Premier League clash with Man United despite EFL Cup defeat

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has expressed confidence in his team's upcoming clash with Manchester United in the Premier League, despite their heavy defeat in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Ayew, who was named captain for the EFL Cup match against Manchester United, described the game as "really tough" but emphasised that the team would bounce back and put on a better performance in the Premier League fixture.

"It was really tough. We kept on pushing, we kept on fighting. We changed our shape in the second half, and it was a bit better," Ayew said in an interview with Palace TV. Despite suffering four fouls and a 4-0 loss in the EFL Cup, Ayew remained positive and determined.

Palace will once again face Manchester United on Saturday, this time in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford. Ayew believes that the experience gained from the midweek defeat will motivate the team to perform better in the league.

"We know they were just better than us tonight, and we just need to go back home, recover, and get ready for Saturday because Saturday’s going to be a different game," Ayew stated. He added, "This game has given us more desire and more will to win on Saturday."

Reflecting on the challenges the team faced during the EFL Cup match, Ayew noted, "I just felt we were a bit narrow. We wanted to close the middle, and they were just hitting diagonals, going wide to the wingers and full-backs and causing us a lot of danger." However, he is optimistic that adjustments can be made to improve their performance.

"With three at the back [in the second half], it made it a bit easier to go across, but at the end of the day, we still lost. We just need to go back home and recover well because the most important thing is that Saturday is ahead of us," Ayew explained.

Crystal Palace aim to bounce back from their EFL Cup defeat and deliver a strong performance against Manchester United in the Premier League fixture at Old Trafford.