Jordan Ayew delighted to win Crystal Palace Player for the Month award

Forward Jordan Ayew has expressed delight in winning Crystal Palace Player for the month of October.

The Ghana international secured 34% of votes to beat English defender Gary Cahill and James McArthur to the award.

The 27-year old scored the winner against Arsenal as well as the the equalizer in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates on Monday night.

Despite his sensational form this season, the striker reveals his main priority is the overall objective of helping the club finish in a good place.

"It's a pleasure, obviously," Ayew told the club's website. "I work really hard and I have the support from the players, from the staff, from the football club and from the fans. Everything's good.

"I'll just keep on working and never stop working. It gives me more hunger for more hard work and to get to where the club wants to get to. That is a positive thing and without the players I wouldn't win this award so I have to thank everyone and thank the players especially.

Ayew was named Man of the match in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Month. The ex-Swansea City attacker is winning the ManBetX player of the month for the second time after winning the accolade August.

"I just try to do my best for the team. If I can chip in a few goals it's a positive thing. But the important thing for me is for the team to win and that is what I try to do every time I'm on the pitch, to make sure we win games.

"That is my mentality. I don't like to lose so I want to win every game and whether I score or whether my partner scores, I am very happy."

By Lukman Abdul Mumin