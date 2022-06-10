Jordan Ayew equals his father Abedi Pele's Black Stars record after scoring against Japan

Jordan Ayew's goal against Japan equalled his father, Abedi Pele, who scored 19 goals for the Black Stars during his illustrious playing career.

The Crystal Palace striker beat the goalkeeper with a brilliant effort, his 19th goal for the Black Stars since his debut in 2010.

Abedi Pele scored 19 goals in 73 games, while his son needed 80.

Meanwhile, Andre Ayew has more goals for the Black Stars than his father and younger brother Jordan combined.

Prior to the game, Ayew had been chastised for his goal drought. He hadn't scored since March 2021, but he took advantage of his opportunity in the 44th minute.

Jordan unleashed a vicious strike that flew straight past the goalkeeper and into the net to tie the game.

However, Japan scored three more goals to claim a 4-1 victory in what was a dominant performance by the Samurai Blues.

Jordan will hope to score more goals before retiring from the Black Stars.

The 30-year-old is still far behind record top scorer Asamoah Gyan, who has 51 goals, but he is now eighth in the top 10 alongside Abedi and Osei Kofi.