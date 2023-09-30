Jordan Ayew excels as Crystal Palace pip Manchester United at Old Trafford

Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew produced a magnificent performance to inspire Crystal Palace to an important victory at Manchester United in the English Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Stars forward won the freekick which lead to the winner by Joachim Andersen at Old Trafford.

Ayew also had the best of Moroccan midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat, who was deployed at the left-back position for Manchester United.

Amrabat was the culprit for the foul which gave Palace the set-piece advantage after shoving Ayew off the ball in the 25th minute.

The Ghana international lasted the entire duration, ensuring Palace revenged the EFL Cup defeat they suffered at the same venue three days earlier.

Ayew has been a key player for Crystal Palace this season, winning the Player of the Month award for August.

This season he has provided two assists in seven English Premier League games, and one in the Carabao Cup.