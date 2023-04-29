Jordan Ayew excited after Crystal Palace win over West Ham

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has hailed Crystal Palace's 4-3 triumph over West Ham United after setting up his team's victory.

After the visitors took an early lead at Selhurst Park, the Ghanaian equalized quickly, providing his team with a platform from which to mount an excellent first-half performance.

Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp added goals before the final whistle, and while West Ham continued to cut the gap to a single goal with set-piece efforts, Ebere Eze's second-half penalty was enough to seal the victory.

“I’m pleased with the goal and the four goals, but not so pleased with the ones we conceded."

“Overall it was a good day. We are happy, have three points, and now we need to keep on pushing to win more games," Ayew told BBC Sport.

“We enjoy playing together [as teammates]. We want to score goals, get assists and be decisive – that is important and something we are trying to do more. Sometimes it works and sometimes not, but that is something we are trying to improve.

“Roy [Hodgson] has come in and done a really good job. He has experience, calmness and we knew him before. He has given us belief to believe in our qualities and to express ourselves.”