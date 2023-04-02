Jordan Ayew excited after helping Crystal Palace beat Leicester City

Crystal Palace secured a vital win against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday, with Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew playing a pivotal role in the victory.

The 31-year-old came on as a substitute in the first half, replacing the injured Wilfred Zaha. Ayew went on to provide the assist for Jean-Philippe Mateta's winning goal in stoppage time.

Reflecting on the game, Ayew expressed his delight at the result and highlighted the importance of continuing to win games.

"We go away with three points and we are happy. It’s a really good step forwards. We just want to keep on winning games, enjoying our football and it’s a step forwards," he said.

The match had been tightly contested, with a goalless first half followed by a goal from Ricardo Pereira for Leicester early in the second half.

However, Palace quickly responded with an own goal from Daniel Iversen to level the score. With the game heading for a draw, Ayew set up Mateta for a dramatic winner in the 94th minute, sparking celebrations among the home fans.

The victory was a crucial one for Crystal Palace, as they aim to secure their survival in the Premier League.