Jordan Ayew expected to be fit for Chelsea clash

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper has disclosed that Ghana forward Jordan Ayew could be available for the game against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Black Stars forward suffered a knock while on international duty, ruling him out of the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger.

However, Cooper has stated that it was not as serious as reported, and Ayew should be fit for the Blues' visit.

"Jordan has come back injured from international duty," he said. "It’s not a serious injury contrary to some reports. The hope is he may be available for the weekend but we're a little bit inconclusive on that for the minute," he added.

Ayew scored a stunning freekick for Ghana in their 1-1 draw against Angola in Luanda last Friday but it was not enough as Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 33-year-old has been in fine form since joining the Foxes in the summer transfer window from Crystal Palace, netting two Premier League goals for the returnees.

Meanwhile, compatriot and Leicester City teammate Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.