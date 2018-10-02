Jordan Ayew features as Crystal Palace suffer late defeat to Bournemouth

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew was in action for Crystal Palace on Monday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth in the English Premier League.

The on-loan Swansea City forward played 84 minutes of the game before he was replaced by Alexander Sorloth in the 82nd minute with the game at 1-1.

Bournemouth were gifted the spot-kick when Palace defender Mamadou Sakho swung a forearm into the face of Jefferson Lerma at a free-kick.

Junior Stanislas stepped up to score the spot-kick which gave Bournemouth a fourth Premier League win from seven games this season.

The host had been in front after just five minutes when David Brooks curled in off the crossbar for his first Premier League goal.

But after half-time Palace improved, and the visitors equalised in the 55th minute when Dutch full-back Patrick van Aanholt beat Asmir Begovic at the near post with a powerful strike into the top corner.

The hosts could have won the game even before the penalty however, with Callum Wilson and Dan Gosling both having good efforts saved by Wayne Hennessey.

Despite seeing more game time at Palace, Jordan Ayew was left out of coach Kwesi Appiah's team for the AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone this month.