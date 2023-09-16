Jordan Ayew forced off with injury in Crystal Palace's game against Aston Villa

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew lasted only 25 minutes of Crystal Palace's game against Aston Villa at the Villa Park after picking an injury in the game.

The Crystal Palace Player of the Month was handed a starting role in the Premier League game on Saturday after after returning from the international break.

Ayew was in discomfort after a knock in the game and had to be replaced by Jean-Phillipe Mateta.

The visitors held Aston Villa in the first half in a resolute display by both sides.

Compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp started while English-born Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi started from the bench.

Ayew's injury is a huge blow for the Eagles but further test after the match will determine the extent of his absence.

The former Marseille and Swansea City attacker netted his 20th goal for Ghana in the friendly against Liberia last Tuesday. He also surpassed John Paintsil to become the fourth most capped player for the Black Stars.