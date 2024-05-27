Jordan Ayew goes bald, following brother Andre's footsteps

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has followed in the footsteps of his older brother Andre Ayew by adopting a bald look.

The 32-year-old, who has always preferred to keep his hair intact despite sharing many similarities with his brother, including matching tattoos, has now embraced the 'Santo' haircut style.

This change comes after a solid season in the Premier League, where Jordan played a crucial role in helping Crystal Palace maintain their top-flight status.

In a video shared on X by Fiifi Tackie, the spokesperson for the Ayew family, Jordan is seen with his new bald look, proudly showing off his trim.

"Jordan Ayew has followed in the footsteps of his legendary father, Abedi Pele, and joined the esteemed ranks of Ghanaian footballers who sport the iconic 'Santo' haircut style. He's in good company, alongside his brother Andre Ayew and Stephen Appiah," Fiifi wrote alongside the video.

Jordan had a commendable season with Crystal Palace, scoring four goals and providing eight assists across all competitions, with seven assists in the Premier League.

The former Aston Villa and Swansea City forward’s new look marks another chapter in his football journey, reflecting his family heritage and personal evolution.