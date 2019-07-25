Jordan Ayew grateful to Palace fans and staff after completing move

Newly signed Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has thanked the fans and staff of the club after joining the team permanently.

The 26-year old joins the Eagles from Championship side Swansea City, after excelling on loan at the London club last season.

Jordan also had a good tournament at the just ended Africa Cup of Nations were he scored two goals for the Black Stars.

The Black stars striker has signed a three-year deal with the club and will be hoping to get enough game time next season.

In a post on his official Instagram page he wrote, “Thank you to the supporters and staff for the welcome back @cpfc looking forward to this season”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B0Vxf0IAyuY/?igshid=a6g2igkrf1mw