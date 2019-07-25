GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Jordan Ayew grateful to Palace fans and staff after completing move

Published on: 25 July 2019

Newly signed Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has thanked the fans and staff of the club after joining the team permanently.

The 26-year old joins the Eagles from Championship side Swansea City, after excelling on loan at the London club last season.

Jordan also had a good tournament at the just ended Africa Cup of Nations were he scored two goals for the Black Stars.

The Black stars striker has signed a three-year deal with the club and will be hoping to get enough game time next season.

In a post on his official Instagram page he wrote, “Thank you to the supporters and staff for the welcome back @cpfc looking forward to this season”.

