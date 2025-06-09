Jordan Ayew hails impact of new Black Stars talents after Unity Cup

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has expressed his delight with the impact of Ghana’s emerging players following their performance in the Unity Cup in London.

With several key players unavailable, head coach Otto Addo handed debuts to several fresh faces, including Christopher Bonsu Baah and Caleb Yirenchi. Both impressed, sparking calls for their inclusion in future squads.

“The other players couldn’t make it, but in Ghana we have a lot of talent,” Ayew told the Ghana FA media. “The new players showed their quality in the two matches.”

Ghana lost 2-1 to Nigeria in their opening game but responded with a convincing 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago, finishing third in the four-nation tournament.

Ayew praised the new additions for their confidence and readiness despite limited preparation. “We trained only twice before the first game, but the boys looked ready, sharp and confident.”

He hopes the full squad will be available for the World Cup qualifiers in September, when Ghana face Chad and Mali as they push for a place at the 2026 tournament.