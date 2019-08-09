Jordan Ayew handed favourite No.9 Jersey at Crystal Palace

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has been handed his favourite number 9 jersey at Crystal Palace ahead of the start of the new season.

The 27-year old joined the Eagles on a permanent deal from Swansea City after returning from the Nations Cup in the summer.

He signed a four year deal with the club after impressing on loan last season.

Ayew wore the number 14 jersey while on loan at the club, but he takes the number 9 jersey which was vacated by Alexander Sørloth.

Alexander Sørloth has been sent on loan at Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Jordan Ayew has always loved the number 9 jersey and has been using that number at the senior national team, where he impressed hugely at the summer Africa Cup of Nations.

Crystal Palace will begin their season at home to high spending Everton.