Jordan Ayew happy to contribute to Crystal Palace away win at Huddersfield

Jordan Ayew is delighted Crystal Palace managed to collect all the points at Hudderfield in a 1-0 win on Saturday.

The Ghana international started his second game for the Eagles and was happy to have played a role in their away victory.

''I am pleased because we won today; the most important thing is the three points. I have been working really hard since I joined the club, today I did have an opportunity which I could have scored but it is only my second game and I feel I am going in the right direction but as I say it’s about the result and we needed the team performance today,'' Ayew told the club's website.

Ayew was just one of those post-match who was admiring the quality of the winning goal from Wilfried Zaha but the quality of the finish didn’t take him by surprise.

''I am not surprised because I know how good he is, a top player and an important one for us. If he keeps on doing this then we will have a good season.''