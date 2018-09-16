GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Jordan Ayew happy to contribute to Crystal Palace away win at Huddersfield

Published on: 16 September 2018
Jordan Ayew happy to contribute to Crystal Palace away win at Huddersfield
Jordan Ayew in action

Jordan Ayew is delighted Crystal Palace managed to collect all the points at Hudderfield in a 1-0 win on Saturday.

The Ghana international started his second game for the Eagles and was happy to have played a role in their away victory.

''I am pleased because we won today; the most important thing is the three points. I have been working really hard since I joined the club,  today I did have an opportunity which I could have scored but it is only my second game and I feel I am going in the right direction but as I say it’s about the result and we needed the team performance today,''  Ayew told the club's website.

Ayew was just one of those post-match who was admiring the quality of the winning goal from Wilfried Zaha but the quality of the finish didn’t take him by surprise.

''I am not surprised because I know how good he is, a top player and an important one for us. If he keeps on doing this then we will have a good season.''

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations