Jordan Ayew hopes Crystal Palace's win against Leicester City will be a turning point

Jordan Ayew is hoping that Crystal Palace's victory over Leicester City in the English Premier League will be a turning point for his side.

The Ghana international, who came off the bench in the first half to replace an injured Wilfred Zaha and assisted the winning goal in stoppage time, spoke about the importance of winning matches.

“We go away with three points and we are happy. It’s a really good step forwards. We just want to keep on winning games, enjoying our football and it’s a step forwards,” said Ayew after the match.

Crystal Palace's game against Leicester City was a tense affair, with a pulsating first half ending in a 0-0 stalemate. Ricardo Pereira broke the deadlock for Leicester City early in the second half, but just three minutes later, Daniel Iversen scored an own goal to level matters for the Eagles.

With the game looking set to end in a draw, Ayew set up Jean-Philippe Mateta to score a 94th-minute winner for Patrick Vieira’s team, sparking wild celebrations among the home fans.

The win was a crucial one for Crystal Palace as it boosted their survival hopes in the Premier League. Ayew has been a key player for the Eagles this season, contributing a goal and two assists.

The victory was also a winning start for returnee coach Roy Hodgson, who was reappointed after the sacking of former coach Lucien Favre. With Hodgson at the helm, Ayew and the rest of the Crystal Palace squad will be hoping to continue their winning ways and climb up the Premier League table.