Jordan Ayew: “I can’t say what went wrong” with Leicester’s season

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew is still at a loss over what led to Leicester City’s painful relegation to the Championship.

The Ghanaian forward, who joined from Crystal Palace ahead of the 2024/25 season, played regularly under Ruud van Nistelrooy, but the team faltered badly.

Leicester finished with just six wins, and broke a new Premier League record for going nine straight home matches without scoring. Despite some individual flashes of form, Ayew said the season remains difficult to explain.

“I can’t say what went wrong. It is what it is, the deed is done, and it is past. You can’t change anything,” he said to Flashscore.com

The team’s poor performances shocked many fans and neutrals, especially given the club’s Premier League title win just nine years earlier. For Ayew, like many in the squad, the disappointment runs deep. “I need time to reflect on the whole season,” he added.

His words reflect the mood around the club: confusion, disappointment, and the need to reset. Leicester’s fall has been swift, and for experienced players like Ayew, the season will take time to process. But there’s also an acceptance: the past can’t be changed, only learned from.