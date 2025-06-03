Jordan Ayew: “I just want to enjoy football again”

After a draining season with Leicester City, Jordan Ayew says all he wants now is to find joy in football again.

The Ghana captain joined the Foxes in August 2024 after six years at Crystal Palace, hoping for a fresh start.

But instead, he found himself stuck in a struggling team that managed just six wins, suffered relegation, and endured a record-breaking goal drought at home.

Now on holiday, Ayew admits he needs time to reflect on a season he still hasn’t fully come to terms with. “I haven’t had time to reflect,” he told Flashscore. “I need to go on holidaysâ€¦ then I need time to reflect on the whole season.”

What stands out is his emotional honesty. “I just want to play football and enjoy myself because that is what makes me happy,” he said. It’s a reminder that, beneath the headlines and statistics, players are people too, and after the frustration of a difficult year, Ayew is seeking a return to something simple: the love of the game.

Whether he stays in the Championship or moves elsewhere, Ayew’s priority is clear â€“ to be happy again on the pitch.