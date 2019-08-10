Jordan Ayew impresses as Crystal Palace draw with Everton in Premier League

Ghana international Jordan Ayew put up an impressive showing in his first Premier League match of the season for Crystal Palace who were held by Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Ayew was given the nod and started alongside Belgium striker Christian Benteke in Palace attack.

The 27-year-old put a shift in and worked hard for the team, with little reward. He had one good chance early in the second half but was denied by Jordan Pickford.

He was replaced after 68 minutes by Wilfried Zaha, whose desire to leave the club this summer failed to materialise.

Ayew will be hoping for more opportunities in subsequent games after impressing.