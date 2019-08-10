GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Jordan Ayew impresses as Crystal Palace draw with Everton in Premier League

Published on: 10 August 2019
Jordan Ayew impresses as Crystal Palace draw with Everton in Premier League
Jordan Ayew is challenged by Morgan Schneiderlin during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Ghana international Jordan Ayew put up an impressive showing in his first Premier League match of the season for Crystal Palace who were held by Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Ayew was given the nod and started alongside Belgium striker Christian Benteke in Palace attack.

The 27-year-old put a shift in and worked hard for the team, with little reward.  He had one good chance early in the second half but was denied by Jordan Pickford.

He was replaced after 68 minutes by Wilfried Zaha, whose desire to leave the club this summer failed to materialise.

Ayew will be hoping for more opportunities in subsequent games after impressing.

 

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments