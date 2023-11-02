Jordan Ayew is one of the most reliable and consistent players - Crystal Palace manager

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson had high praise for Ghana forward Jordan Ayew after the veteran player signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

Ayew's new deal is set to run until June 30, 2025, and Hodgson hailed him as one of the best signings the club has made.

Hodgson spoke about Ayew's contributions and consistency, emphasising his reliability on the pitch, both in attacking and defending.

He noted, "He certainly is one of the most reliable and consistent players that we have. You can always rely upon him to give you 100% both in his attacking play and his defending play. As players often do, as they get older and more experienced, they bring further aspects to their game which makes them better still."

Hodgson also praised Ayew's current form, saying, "He's had a really good start to the season, Jordan, and if we can keep him going for 38 games we'll be very happy."

Ayew has been a key figure for Crystal Palace since his permanent switch from Swansea City in 2019. His dedication and reliability have made him a valuable asset to the team, appearing in 186 matches across all competitions.