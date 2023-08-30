Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp climb off the bench to inspire Crystal Palace to victory in EFL Cup

Ghanaian duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp came off the bench to help Crystal Palace come from two goals down to beat Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Cup second round.

Ayew made an instant impact after serving the assist for Odsonne Edouard goal to reduce the deficit in the 4-2 victory on Tuesday evening.

Jean-Philippe Mateta levelled the scoreline three minutes after Edouard had pulled one back for the Eagles.

The Frenchman then finished off a brilliant assist from Schlupp to give Palace the lead a minute later before completing his hat-trick in the 83rd minute.

English-born Ghanaian Jesurun Rak-Sakyi started the game and was replaced in the 55th minute by Ayew.

Ayew has been in fine form for the South London club this season, providing his third assist of the campaign against Plymouth.

Crystal Palace have advanced to the third round and will find out their opponent in the draw to be held on Wednesday, August 30.