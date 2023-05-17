Jordan Ayew must be Black Stars' next captain - Uncle

Solar Ayew, the uncle of the Ayew brothers says Jordan Ayew should is the ideal Black Stars player to succeed the current captain Andre Ayew should he retire from international duty.

Andre Ayew has been on the back foot in both club and country after failing to lead Ghana beyond the group phase of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Solar Ayew stated in response to former Ghana Premier League star Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor's suggestion that Andre Ayew is no longer needed at the Black Stars that while the Black Stars captain has more to offer despite his current setbacks, he believes Jordan has the capabilities to fill his brother's boots given his experience.

“The next in line for Black Stars captain should have been Jordan Ayew but the way we Ghanaians do our things that’s why Jordan is not the captain of the team,” he told Kumasi-based Ezra FM. Solar Ayew said.

"Dede Ayew has achieved so much for Ghana and Ghanaians are aware. Who is General [Emmanuel] Osei Kuffour to talk about Dede Ayew someone who has achieved more than you? I even thought it was Samuel Osei Kuffour who was saying that.

"Andre Ayew will consider retirement at the appropriate time,” Solar Ayew added.

Both players have been integral for the Black Stars featuring in major tournaments like the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations. Andre Ayew currently holds the record as the most-capped player.