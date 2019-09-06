Jordan Ayew named August Player of the Month by Palace Fans

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew is favorite to win his team’s August Player of the Month Award according to the Palace fans.

Jordan Ayew has been fantastic for Palace this season after scoring two goals in the Premier League and winning three man of the match awards.

The Ghana International arrived from Swansea for a fee of £2.5 million in the summer and is winning the fans in his second season with his impressive performances.

He scored his first goal of the season against Manchester United which ended 2-1 in favor of Palace at Old Trafford as well as scored the winning goal against Aston Villa at the Selhurst Park

Ayew currently leads the nominees for the award category as the Palace fans believes he is the most deserved candidate to be voted for.

Voting for Crystal Palace’s Player of The Month for August has started although fans already believe it’s a foregone conclusion.