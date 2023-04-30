Jordan Ayew named Man of the Match after inspiring display in Crystal Palace win

The Ghana international enjoyed an excellent all-round game at Selhurst Park, opening Palace's scoring which was quickfire equaliser after the visitors had taken the lead.

Ayew was heavily involved in plenty of Palace's strong attacking link play, producing two key passes, a passing accuracy of 91.7 percent and an impressive 74 touches of the ball.

With the entire team shining in the victory, Ayew won 32.1 percent of your votes, with fellow goalscorers Ebere Eze (17 percent) and Jeffrey Schlupp (14.9 percent) also attracting acclaim.