Jordan Ayew named Man of the Match in Crystal Palace's win over Manchester United

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has been voted Man of the Match by Crystal Palace fans in their 2-1 win over Manchester United.

The 27-year old netted his first goal of the season to help the Eagles defeat United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Fans of the club were delighted by the performance of the Ghana international, who is winning the Etoro Man of the match for the second time after sparkling against Sheffield United in the season's opener.

The striker, who was making a return to the Eagles starting line up fired Crystal Palace into the lead in the 32nd minute to send them into the break with the advantage.

A resilient Palace held the Red Devils for long spells in the game before Daniel James fetched the equalizer with a minute to end the game.

With the game headed for a draw, left back Patrick Van Anholt scores late to hand Crystal Palace their first win of the season.

Ayew joined Crystal Palace on a permanent deal in the summer.