Jordan Ayew named MoTM as ten-man Crystal Palace stun AFC Bournemouth

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew was adjudged Man of the Match in Crystal Palace’s 1-0 win against AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Mamadou Sakho was sent off early in the game for the Eagles after a challenge on Bournemouth's Adam Smith, but they held firm defensively against increasing pressure from the Cherries.

And for the second game in a row, Jeffrey Schlupp came off the bench to score for Palace, with the former Leicester City man netting the only goal of the game after a fine solo run from full-back.

Jordan Ayew — who fantastically led the line for the hosts after going down to ten men — was given the Man of the Match gong.

The Ghana international worked hard up front, doing a fine job for his team, but with little reward.

Ayew had a chance with his head that flashed wide and another effort that was blocked, but didn't have many sights at goal. His defensive work was superb though, making some headed clearances when helping his side defend set pieces.

The 28-year-old will be hoping to continue his fine form for the side when they travel to the Vicarage Road to engage the struggling Watford on Saturday.

He has scored 4 goals in 14 league games for the club in the ongoing season.