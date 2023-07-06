Jordan Ayew names Samuel Eto'o and Didier Drogba as big influencers in African football

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has praised Cameroon and Ivory Coast greats Samuel Eto'o and Didier Drogba for their contributions to football on the African continent.

Despite the exploits of his father, Abedi Ayew Pele, Ayew believes these two had a significant influence on young African players including him.

Ayew, who admires Eto'o and Drogba, believes the duo's success has elevated the African continent to a higher pedestal.

“Obviously, I always say Eto’o because the time he was at Barcelona it was amazing, what he did was amazing and he’s being a really big influence to we the young Africans and obviously to make Africa proud together with Drogba. Those two have done it and have raised the continent really high”

“I cannot pick Wayne Rooney or someone, they’ve been great players but I always look at our big brothers and what they’ve done,” he said.

Eto'o played for Barcelona and a number of other prominent clubs, winning numerous titles during his career. He is also regarded as one of the finest Cameroonian national team players of all time.

Before retiring, the former Inter Milan player won four African Player of the Year titles.

Drogba who is also regarded as one of the African continent's most prominent players spent the majority of his playing career with Chelsea, where he won the Champions League and other championships.