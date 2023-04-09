Jordan Ayew nets brace as Crystal Palace sink Leeds United at Elland Road

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew continued his run of form under Roy Hodgson after scoring a brace in Crystal Palace's 5-1 victory over Leeds United.

Ayew served the assist for the winner against Leicester City last week before playing a huge role in the victory over Leeds to make it back-to-back wins for the Eagles.

The host opened the scoring through Patrick Bamford after just 21 minutes but Palace responded right at the stroke of half-time through Marc Guehi.

Ayew then headed home a lovely cross from Michael Oliseh after the break to give the visitors the lead after 53 minutes.

Ebere Eze extended the lead two minutes later before Odsonne Edouard added the fourth with twenty minutes remaining.

Ayew sealed victory after taking advantage of a defensive error by leads before firing home to make it 5-1 after 77 minutes.

The 31-year-old has now scored three goals and provided two assist in 30 matches this season in the Premier League.

He remains the Ghanaian player with the most goals in the English topflight, after netting his 31st and 32nd goals today.