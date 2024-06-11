Jordan Ayew offers more than goals, says Ghana coach Otto Addo

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has highlighted the multifaceted contributions of Jordan Ayew, emphasising that the striker offers far more than just his goal-scoring abilities.

This follows Ayew's recent surge in form, evidenced by his hat-trick against the Central African Republic (CAR) on Monday night, which helped Ghana secure a thrilling 4-3 victory in their fourth 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Ayew's hat-trick came on the heels of his late winner against Mali in the previous match, showcasing his crucial role in Ghana's recent successes.

Speaking after the match, Addo praised Ayew's versatility and explained why the forward is often deployed in various positions on the field. He pointed out that Ayew's contributions extend beyond scoring goals.

"I know that strikers are always judged by goals, but he is a striker who can work defensively and is tactically very intelligent," Addo said. "That's why sometimes you can use him as a winger because he closes everything down, he works hard, and people don't see this often."

Addo continued, "He had good games, but I read people say he didn't score, he didn't play well. For me, he plays well because the defensive aspects are so important in football. If he's doing all this and nobody sees it, it's a shame. But I'm happy for him. He plays number 9 because he can hold the ball, he has a good finish, and has a nous for goals."

The win catapulted Ghana to the top of Group I after four games. The four-time African champions will await the results of other matches to confirm their position with six more matches left in the qualification series.