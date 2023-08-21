Jordan Ayew optimistic ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Arsenal

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew is brimming with confidence in anticipation of the upcoming match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal on Monday night.

Ayew had a decent start to the season, assisting Palace's only goal in their win over Sheffield United last week.

Expressing his outlook prior to the crucial encounter, Ayew stressed the importance of a strong performance from the Crystal Palace players against Arsenal.

He acknowledged the prowess of the Gunners, describing them as a formidable team, and highlighted the upcoming match as a fierce battle.

Ayew shared his perspective with Palace TV: "We just need to keep on doing what we do best, play our game, concentrate on ourselves, make sure that we are ready for the game, and make sure we can put in a good performance and come out of the game with no regrets."

He emphasised that while the ultimate result holds significance, the primary focus remains on delivering an outstanding performance.

"They [Arsenal] showed last season [that they are a good team] and they started the season well as well. Monday is a different game and they need the points, we need the points – it will be a battle," Ayew continued. His words underline the competitive nature of the Premier League clash.

The London derby between Crystal Palace and Arsenal is set to kick off at 19:00 GMT on Monday night, and Ayew is eager to play a significant role for Palace, building upon his past performances against the Gunners. Ayew has notably scored five goals and contributed one assist in previous encounters against Arsenal.