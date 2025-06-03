Jordan Ayew pays tribute to Jamie Vardy after Leicester exit

Ghana international Jordan Ayew has hailed Jamie Vardy as a Premier League legend following the striker’s departure from Leicester City.

Vardy, 37, leaves the club after 13 years of service, having won the Premier League, FA Cup, Community Shield, and two Championship titles. His story, rising from non-league football to lifting the 2015/16 Premier League title, has become part of football folklore.

Speaking to Flashscore about the forward’s legacy, Ayew said: “There is always a start and an end. He has done marvelously well for the club, in the Premier League and the whole world.”

Vardy’s exit marks the end of an era for Leicester, who will also lose goalkeeper duo Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen following the expiration of their contracts. Manager Ruud van Nistelrooy’s future is also uncertain.

“It’s a shame it ended that way, but I really enjoyed my time with him. He’s a good guy, a lovely guy,” Ayew added. “He deserves all the best.”