Jordan Ayew: Playing with brother Andre is a dream come true

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew has expressed his joy at playing alongside his elder brother, Andre Ayew, stating that it represents the fulfilment of their aspirations.

The brothers have shared the dressing room in several teams, including Olympique Marseille, their father's former club, where they won the league and super cup together, Aston Villa and Swansea City.

Both Ayew brothers have also made significant contributions to the Black Stars since 2010, with Andre leading the way with 114 appearances as the team's captain, while Jordan has accumulated 90 appearances.

Addressing questions about their longevity, particularly in the Black Stars, Jordan Ayew emphasised the joy he experiences when playing alongside his brother, calling it a dream come true. He stated, "Every time I play with my brother, there is happiness because we fulfilled our dreams."

Although the recent tournament ended with their team exiting, Jordan Ayew expressed pride in their performance, saying, "It was painful to leave the tournament, but we did our best and gave everything to present Ghana in the best way possible."

Jordan Ayew also acknowledged the crucial role his family played in their success, saying, "I have a big family, I was raised by grandparents, aunties, and uncles. They did a really good job. If I'm here today, it's because of them, they played their part." He expressed gratitude for his upbringing, stating, "I always say that it's important for me to remember where I came from, to thank them for their role in bringing me up. I feel blessed."