Jordan Ayew pledges to help Crystal Palace climb up the table after signing contract extension

Published on: 02 November 2023
Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew has expressed delight after signing a new deal at Crystal Palace. 

The 31-year-old signed a contract which will keep him at the Selhurst Park until 2025 following an impressive start to the season.

Ayew's early run of form saw him score his first goal of the season in the game against Tottenham last Friday.

“It feels great. I think everyone knows how much I love this club. I feel immense pride every time I put on the Palace shirt; this club is my home, and signing a new contract shows that," he told Crystal Palace media.

"Everything about Crystal Palace is special – the fans especially. They are our 12th man. There isn't a fanbase as passionate and supportive as ours in the league; you are always with us from the first minute until the end."

Ayew went to to express gratitude to manager Roy Hodgson for keeping faith in him.

"I'd like to thank the manager – I have so much respect for Roy [Hodgson], he's been so good to me – and Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman. They're always there when you need them. Not forgetting all of staff at the club; we all have a great bond here," Ayew continued.

"I hope I can help the club push on up the league. We have a good squad and the belief to achieve something special. I will be giving 100% every week to make sure we go on a good run and start climbing the table."

