Jordan Ayew praises Ghana head coach Chris Hughton amidst pressure after international defeats

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew has expressed praise for Chris Hughton, describing him as 'a good manager.'

Hughton, the former manager of Newcastle United and Brighton, was appointed as Otto Addo's successor in a 21-month deal after working as the team's technical advisor.

While Hughton enjoyed a positive start with no defeats in the first five games, he faced back-to-back losses in October's international friendly matches.

Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat against Mexico and a 4-0 defeat against the USA, leading to increased pressure from some Ghanaian football fans who called for his removal.

However, Ayew, when discussing Ghana's prospects in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire next year, emphasized the importance of patience.

The Crystal Palace striker acknowledged that the team is in a transition phase but emphasized the presence of a capable manager at the helm.

Ayew stated, "Everything has its time. When I'm at Palace, I focus 100% on Palace, and when I'm with the Ghana national team, I focus 100% on Ghana.

"There's no need to worry about what will happen in three months. We're a team in a building process. We know each other, and we have a good manager in place."

Ghana has been placed in Group B for the 2023 AFCON alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

The tournament is scheduled to run from January 13 to February 11.