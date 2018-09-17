Jordan Ayew praises Roy Hudson's tactical switch in Crystal Palace win over Huddlesfield

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew says the change in formation by manager Roy Hudson helped the team defeat Huddersfield Town in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The on-loan Swansea star started in a three front-line with Ivorian forward Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend, and the trio were a handful for the defence of Huddersfield.

Wilfried Zaha, who spearheaded the attack scored the only goal of the game as Palace earned an away victory.

Jordan Ayew insists he is ready to function in any position handed to him by the coach as Palace embark on a better campaign against a woeful start last season.

“Today the shape changed with a 4-3-3 formation but I don’t mind because I just want to be on the pitch and if I am given the opportunity I will give 100% for the team,” he told cpfc.co.uk.

“I got a few knocks but that’s football, it’s a man’s game and you expect that with what my position demands and I don’t have any problem with that.”

Ayew made his second appearance for the club but the Swansea top scorer last season is yet to open his account for the London club.