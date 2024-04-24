Jordan Ayew provides assist as Crystal Palace stun Newcastle United

Jordan Ayew delivered his seventh assist of the campaign as Crystal Palace strolled to a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at Selhurst Park.

The Ghana forward served Jean-Philippe Mateta with the opener after a delicate one-two pass between himself and the Frenchman, who buried the ball ten minutes after the break.

Ayew returned to the starting line-up after coming off the bench in the 5-2 victory over West Ham, starring alongside Mateta upfront for the Eagles.

The 32-year-old worked hard both offensively and defensively to ensure the host collected all three points at home.

Mateta doubled Palace's lead with two minutes remaining after finishing a Will Hughes assist.

Ayew was replaced by Michael Olise with 17 minutes left before compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp came on for Eberechi Eze in the last seven minutes.

The former Swansea star has made 11 goal contributions this season, scoring four and providing seven assists.