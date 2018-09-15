Jordan Ayew provides assist for Crystal Palace in victory over Huddersfield

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew registered an assist for Crystal Palace as they pipped Huddersfield 1-0 in the English Premier League at the Kirklees Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Huddersfield started the match on the front foot as they battered the visitors with ball possession and created plethora of chances but striker Steve Mounie failed to bury those chances.

Mounie's wastefulness was punished by a sensational solo goal from in-form Wilfred Zaha in the 38th minute.

Fed by Jordan Ayew 40 yards out on the left, Zaha carried the ball through a swarm of Huddersfield defenders, jinked into the box and whipped a superb shot across Jonas Lossl.

Ayew played the entire duration of the match while compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp cameoed for the Eagles.

The win has taken Roy Hodgson's side to 11th on the log with 6 points in 5 games.