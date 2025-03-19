Jordan Ayew rallies Black Stars ahead of crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has called on his teammates to give their all as Ghana prepares for crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Ghana will host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, before facing Madagascar three days later in Morocco.

The Black Stars are tied on nine points with Comoros at the top of Group I, making these matches vital in their bid to secure a World Cup spot.

Speaking to the squad ahead of the Chad game, Ayew admitted the challenges the team has faced but expressed confidence in a turnaround.

"I'm sure you guys are ready for the battle, and we give our all. The first task is on Friday - make sure that we get the three points," Ayew said.

"We know we're in a difficult situation, but we will turn it around. When I see you guys coming, I know that Friday will definitely be a positive result."

Ghana has endured a tough run, failing to win in their last six matches, including defeats to Angola and Niger that led to their 2025 AFCON qualification failure.

However, Otto Addo's side remains determined to restore confidence and push for a fifth World Cup appearance.

"I want to thank you guys on behalf of my teammates, thank everyone, and hopefully, on Friday, we’ll all be happy at the end of the game," Ayew added.