GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Jordan Ayew reflects on becoming the 4th most capped Black Stars player

Published on: 08 September 2023
Jordan Ayew reflects on becoming the 4th most capped Black Stars player

Jordan Ayew has expressed his pride and determination after achieving a significant milestone in his international career.

Following his participation in Ghana's 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic, the Crystal Palace forward became the fourth most capped player for the Black Stars, with an impressive 91 appearances to his name.

In a post-match interview, Ayew shared his surprise and excitement about this accomplishment, saying, "I'm surprised, I didn't even know, it's a proud moment, it's an achievement and you know I'm still young and I have to keep going. I feel fit, I feel strong and I know that I still have more years to come.”

The striker, who continues to make significant contributions to the national team, expressed gratitude to the past and present managers who have shown confidence in him throughout his career. Ayew emphasized that he sees this achievement as a blessing and a positive outcome of starting his national team journey at a young age.

Looking ahead, Ayew is eager to add to his cap count and hopes to make his 92nd appearance for the Black Stars in the upcoming friendly match against Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

His dedication and commitment to the team's success remain unwavering, and fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his future contributions to Ghanaian football.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more